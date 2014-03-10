Architects Kick Off UK Tour (Setlist Inside)

Architects got their UK tour underway in Manchester on Friday.
Here’s what the boys from Brighton have been playing [spoilers, obviously]:
Architects Manchester Academy 2 Setlist
Gravedigger
C.A.N.C.E.R
Alpha Omega
Even If You Win, You’re Still a Rat
Day in Day Out
Naysayer
Daybreak
Follow the Water
Colony Collapse
Black Blood
Devil’s Island
Early Grave
Broken Cross
Encore:
Red Hypergiant
These Colours Don’t Run
New and pretty damn swell Architects album _Lost Forever // Lost Together _is out now via Epitaph.
**Lost Forever // Lost Together **Tracklist
Gravedigger
Naysayer
Broken Cross
The Devil Is Near
Dead Man Talking
Red Hypergiant
C.A.N.C.E.R
Colony Collapse
Castles In The Air
Youth Is Wasted On The Young
The Distant Blue
The Brighton crew will be joined by hardcore veterans Stray From The Path and Aussie metalcore mob, Northlane at the following venues:
Mar 11 Cardiff Solus – TICKETS
Mar 12 Birmingham Institute - TICKETS
Mar 14 – London KOKO – TICKETS