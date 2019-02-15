Architects cancel Jera On Air set - blame promoter for headline mix up

Architects have cancelled their planned appearance at this summer’s Jera On Air festival in the Netherlands.

The band report that they were booked to headline the event – which will take place between June 27-29 – but in the latest announcement from the festival, it appears that’s not the case. As a result, Architects have decided to scrap their appearance “as a matter of principle.”

The band say in a statement: “Unfortunately, we won’t be appearing at Jera On Air festival this summer as previously announced. We were booked as headliners for the festival, however, following the most recent announcement, we were not billed as such.

“Perhaps this seems an overreaction, however, we have taken this step as a matter of principle.

“When we are booked to perform, we fulfil our commitments in the deal and we expect promoters to do the same.

“We asked for an amendment to be made, however, the promoter appears to have promised one thing to us, and another to the other headliner.

When we are booked to perform, we fulfil our commitments in the deal and we expect promoters to do the same Architects

“We are sorry to let any fans down who had bought tickets to see us perform. We hope that fans of the band respect that this isn’t a decision we took lightly and we look forward to being back in the Netherlands in the near future.”

Jera On Air organisers have issued a statement in response, saying they’re sad that Architects have walked away.

The statement continues: “The billing on the festival poster is the only reason of their cancellation. We did everything in our power to come to a solution that was acceptable for all parties. However, we couldn’t make it happen so Architects decided to pull out of the festival.

“We highly regret this happening because we supported Architects from the start and have no hard feelings towards the band.”

Organisers are now searching for a replacement.

Architects released their new album Holy Hell in November last year and will join Bring Me The Horizon at All Points East in London on May 31.