“This one shifts gears from the fast and furious energy of our two recent singles”: Hear Arch Enemy put the “melodic” into “melodic death metal” on new single Blood Dynasty

Arch Enemy have released stamping new single Blood Dynasty.

The track is taken from the international melodic death metal force’s album of the same name, due out on March 28 via Century Media. Watch the official music video below.

Guitarist Michael Amott comments: “The third single from our upcoming album has arrived, and it’s the title track: Blood Dynasty! This one shifts gears from the fast and furious energy of our two recent singles, diving deeper into melody and atmosphere. Immerse yourself in this dystopian soundscape!”

The build-up to Blood Dynasty started in July, with the surprise release of lead single Dream Stealer. The second, Liars & Thieves, came out in October, while Arch Enemy were touring Europe with fellow melodeath stars In Flames and Soilwork. Metal Hammer journalist Merlin Alderslade attended the package’s show in London and awarded it four stars out of five, calling it a “true celebration of heavy metal greatness”.

Last month, Arch Enemy announced the Blood Dynasty tour. The band will play the UK and Europe in October and November 2025 with a stacked support bill, composed of folk metal favourites Amorphis and Eluveitie, plus rising US death metal crew Gatecreeper. See date and details below. Tickets are now available.

Blood Dynasty will be Arch Enemy’s fourth album with singer Alissa White-Gluz, who joined the band in 2014. In an exclusive Metal Hammer interview last month, Amott and drummer Daniel Erlandsson revealed Arch Enemy considered splitting up before White-Gluz joined, replacing outgoing singer Angela Gossow.

“The band had kind of fallen apart a little bit,” admitted Erlandsson. “I remember us having a meeting and you [Amott] asking if we want to continue or not. Are we gonna continue? What are we gonna do?”

Oct 10: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Oct 11: Frankfurt am Main Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 12: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 14: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Oct 15: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 17: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 18: Prague Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Czech Republic

Oct 19: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Oct 21: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Oct 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 23: Lyon Radiant-Bellevue, France

Oct 25: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Oct 27: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 28: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Oct 30: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Oct 31: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 01: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 03: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 04: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 05: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 07: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden

Nov 08: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 10: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finalnd

Nov 12: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 13: Copenhagen Poolen, Denmark

Nov 14: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Nov 15: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany