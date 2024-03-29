"I have no need of paradise": If your dream Good Friday involves watching a tormented priest spraying Holy Water on a werewolf's face, we have an early Easter treat for you

Arab Strap have unveiled Strawberry Moon as the second single from their excellently-titled forthcoming album I’m totally fine with it 👍 don’t give a fuck anymore 👍, with an accompanying video featuring band members Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton portraying a priest and a werewolf in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse across the streets of Glasgow.



The video marks the first time the duo have fully appeared in a video together in almost 25 years.



"Aye, it's been a while," Moffat says. "So we thought we should go all out – costumes, make-up, special effects, acting, mobility scooter and all."



“Lyrically, it's maybe the most personal song on the album,” Moffat adds, “about a period when I wasn't doing very well, both mentally and physically. I was walking with a cane and in pain most of the time, and drowning my sorrows too, trapped at home and watching the phases of the moon through a window. The moon always seems to pop up in my lyrics, and the song's a sort of secular hymn in praise of her constant change. She's always a comfort, always hopeful, and always makes me smile.”

Watch the video below.

I’m totally fine with it 👍 don’t give a fuck anymore 👍 will be released on May 10 via Rock Action Records.



The duo also have an English tour lined up for May, and dates in Ireland and Scotland in September. They will visit:



May 20: Carlisle The Brickyard

May 21: Sunderland Fire Station

May 22: Birmingham Castle & Falcon

May 23: Bristol Lantern

May 24: London Koko

May 25: Manchester Gorilla

May 26: Leeds Brudenell



Sep 11: Belfast Empire

Sep 12: Limerick Dolans

Sep 13: Galway Roisin Dubh

Sep 14: Dublin Whelans’

Sep 16: St. Andrews The Byre Theatre

Sep 17: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Sep 18: Edinburgh La Belle Angèle

Sep 19: Dumfries The Venue

Sep 20: Galashiels MAC Arts

Sep 21: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom