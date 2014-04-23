APPEAL: Help one young rock fan fulfil his last wish

Stephen Sutton is a young rock and metal fan with a difference.

At the age of 15, Stephen was diagnosed with cancer, and on January 13, 2013 he was informed that his condition is incurable. Stephen has devoted his time since then to raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

On Sunday, April 20, Stephen was informed by his doctors that he has just days to live. His final wish is to get his fundraising total to £1 million pounds. At the time of writing, 10:48am on April 23, his total stands at £966, 458.96. Any donations to his fund, however small, would be greatly appreciated.

You can read more about Stephen and his amazing story here:

And you can donate to his Teenage Cancer Trust campaign here: