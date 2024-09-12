Aphrodite's Child's classic third album 666 to be released as five-disc box set

666, the classic third album from Greek progressive rock outfit Aphrodite’s Child, who featured Vangelis and Demis Roussos within their ranks, is to be reissued as a four-disc set in October.

The new set, released through Universal Records on November 8, contains four CDs and a Blu-ray, that feature a remaster of the original 1972 album, a remaster of the 1974 Greek release mix, a 96KHz / 24-bit Atmos upmix, overseen by the Vangelis prior to his death in 2022, and 5.1 upmix & Stereo mix.

The Blu-ray disc also contains bonus video content of a 28-minute episode of the French television show Discorama from June 1972 featuring Vangelis performing in the television studio and talking about the album (with English subtitles added).

This set also includes a lavishly illustrated book featuring a new essay and original interviews with the band plus many previously unseen photographs that Vangelis sourced from his various archives around Europe.

The album will also be released as a double vinyl release, in both back and red vinyl versions which contain the original 1972 album remaster.

666 was originally released in 1972, but work on the album was completed a good year before that, with the release of the album was held back due to the track ∞ which featured Greek actress Irene Papas faking an orgasm. By the time the album was released the band, which also featured Silver Koulouris (lead guitar) and Lucas Sideras (drums, vocals), had split up.

Nevertheless, 666, a concept album about the Biblical revelations of the Apocalypse Of St. John, remains a pinnacle of creative achievement in the progressive rock world and one of the most important records ever released on the legendary Vertigo Records label, the jewel in the crown from the so-called ‘swirl’ period that refers to the famous label design used between 1969 and 1973.

Pre-order 666.

Aphrodite's Child: 666

Disc One 666– The 1972 version remastered

1. The System

2. Babylon

3. Loud, Loud, Loud

4. The Four Horsemen

5. The Lamb

6. The Seventh Seal

7. Aegean Sea

8. Seven Bowls

9. The Wakening Beast

10. Lament

11. The Marching Beast

12. The Battle of the Locusts

13. Do It

14. Tribulation

15. The Beast

16. Ofis

Disc Two 666– The 1972 version remastered

1. Seven Trumpets

2. Altamont

3. The Wedding of the Lamb

4. The Capture of the Beast

5. ∞

6. Hic et Nunc

7. All the Seats Were Occupied

8. Break

Disc Three 666 – The 1974 Greek release mix remastered

1. The System

2. Babylon

3. Loud, Loud, Loud

4. The Four Horsemen

5. The Lamb

6. The Seventh Seal

7. Aegean Sea

8. Seven Bowls

9. The Wakening Beast

10. Lament

11. The Marching Beast

12. The Battle of the Locusts

13. Do It

14. Tribulation

15. The Beast

16. Ofis

Disc Four 666 – The 1974 Greek release mix remastered

1. Seven Trumpets

2. Altamont

3. The Wedding of the Lamb

4. The Capture of the Beast

5. ∞

6. Hic et Nunc

7. All the Seats Were Occupied

8. Break

Disc Five Blu-ray 666 - 96 kHz / 24-bit Atmos upmix, 5.1 upmix & original stereo mix

1. The System

2. Babylon

3. Loud, Loud, Loud

4. The Four Horsemen

5. The Lamb

6. The Seventh Seal

7. Aegean Sea

8. Seven Bowls

9. The Wakening Beast

10. Lament

11. The Marching Beast

12. The Battle of the Locusts

13. Do It

14. Tribulation

15. The Beast

16. Ofis

17. Seven Trumpets

18. Altamont

19. The Wedding of the Lamb

20. The Capture of the Beast

21. ∞

22. Hic et Nunc

23. All the Seats Were Occupie

24. Break

Bonus visual content:

Discorama featuring Vangelis (ORTF TV, France – 4th June 1972)

666 2LP Edition [Black & Red coloured vinyl]

Disc One - Side A

1. The System

2. Babylon

3. Loud, Loud, Loud

4. The Four Horsemen

5. The Lamb

6. The Seventh Seal

Disc One - Side B

1. Aegean Sea

2. Seven Bowls

3. The Wakening Beast

4. Lament

5. The Marching Beast

6. The Battle of the Locusts

7. Do It

8. Tribulation

9. The Beast

10. Ofise

Disc Two - Side A

1. Seven Trumpets

2. Altamont

3. The Wedding of the Lamb

4. The Capture of the Beast

5. ∞

6. Hic et Nunc

Disc Two – Side B

1. All the Seats Were Occupied

2. Break