Anvil stream Die For A Lie lyric video

Anvil are streaming a lyric video for the track Die For A Lie.

The tune is the lead single from the band’s 16th album, Anvil Is Anvil, due February 26 via SPV/Steamhammer.

The song tackles the subject of religion head-on, according to guitarist and vocalist Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow.

He says: “Even in modern times, mankind has not found peace. We cling to ancient beliefs and wage wars against each other in the names of God. We still have no proof or solid scientific evidence that our beliefs are in fact truth or fact.

“Killing each other over theories of origin. We are still in our infancy as far as civilisation is concerned. We are slowly discovering our true factual origins and eventually we will discover the truths.

“A truth that can’t be denied is that people have lost the plot of what religion was supposed to be about – instead of spreading love and understanding we spread hate and ignorance – murdering each other because we believe one God and belief is better than another when it all is likely bullshit. Die for a lie.”

Drummer Robb Reiner adds: “Die For A Lie musically is a perfect Anvil template out of the classic blueprints, fully charged with riffs only found with Anvil, and drum arrangements very unique to Anvil style and sound. Lyrically its suggested for all those who are in belief of handed down broken telephone lines – take another look.”

Produced by Martin Pfeiffer, the follow-up to 2013’s Hope In Hell marks the recording debut of bassist Chris Robertson and was funded by a successful PledgeMusic campaign.

Anvil Is Anvil will be available on digipak CD including one bonus track and a poster, a 2LP gatefold clear version and as a digital download.

ANVIL ANVIL IS ANVIL TRACKLIST