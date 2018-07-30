Anti-Flag to release acoustic album American Reckoning

Anti-Flag - American Reckoning 1. The Debate Is Over (If You Want It)

2. Trouble Follows Me

3. American Attraction

4. When The Wall Falls

5. Racists

6. Set Yourself On Fire

7. Brandenburg Gate

8. Gimme Some Truth (John Lennon cover)

9. For What It's Worth (Buffalo Springfield cover)

10. Surrender (Cheap Trick cover)

Anti-Flag have announced that they’ll release a 10-track acoustic album later this year.

American Reckoning will launch on September 28 via Spinefarm Records, with the tracks taken from their last two studio albums along with covers by John Lennon, Buffalo Springfield and Cheap Trick.

To mark the announcement, Anti-Flag have released a video for The Debate Is Over (If You Want It) which was filmed in their home town of Pittsburgh and directed by the band and Josh Massie.

Anti-Flag say of their first record since last year’s American Fall: “When you’re a band that has been together as long as Anti-Flag has, you take nothing for granted.

“We have far exceeded any personal expectations we have had for the band, our art and the reach that it has had. This chapter of our band started with the hope of American Spring, the anger of American Fall and comes to cessation with American Reckoning.

“This piece focuses on songs from both records that we felt maintain their relevance, even in the distraction politic Donald Trump America, where issues and truth are distorted in a seconds time.

“We also wanted to provide insight into our influences that lead us to write the records, that’s where the covers come in. They are songs that people may not expect to be influential to Anti-Flag records but either in their messaging or sonics they were tremendously impactful to us as individuals and hence the song writing process.”

The band add: “We can not be knee jerk reactionary to a president that uses corporate media to endlessly lie, we created statements and art that we feel directly combat these tactics, American Reckoning has allowed us to revisit some of those previous statements and shine new light on them.”

Anti-Flag are currently on the road across North America and will return to Europe and the UK for further shows in October and November.