Belladonna recalls Anthrax sacking

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna recalls his sacking from the band in 1992 – saying they wanted a vocalist with a “bit more of a growl.”
He was replaced by John Bush, but made a return in 2010 after Bush’s second spell came to an end. Asked why he thought was was ousted in the first place, Belladonna says he puts it down to the band wanting a different vocal style – but he still doesn’t quite understand why.
He tells Somewhat Legendary: “They wanted something different, that’s all I can tell you. They wanted something with a little bit more of a growl, a grunt – the 90s thing. And they just pushed aside whatever clean and tenor I had. It just didn’t fit. Whatever, what are you gonna do?
“Sometimes maybe I was a little too clean for everybody. I mean, look at the times where Anthrax didn’t feel I was right for their band, which was shocking to me, because I thought we had a cool thing. And obviously, you can see we’re carrying on now. So you get confused, what I used to do and how it wasn’t right, at one time, for them.”
Anthrax are putting the finishing touches to their upcoming 11th album. No release date has been revealed for what will be the follow-up to Worship Music.
ANTHRAX 2015 TOUR DATES
Aug 28: Denver Riot Fest And Rodeo, CO
Sep 11: Chicago Riot Fest And Carnival, IL
Sep 19: Baltimore Shindig Festical, MD
Sep 28: Motorhead’s Motorboat 2015, USA
Oct 10: Tokyo Loud Park, Japan
Oct 25: Tilburg Theaters, Netherlands
Oct 26: Paris Zenith, France
Oct 30: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Oct 31: A Coruna Coliseum, Spain
Nov 01: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 05: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 07: Vienna Planet TT Bank Austria Halle Gasometer B, Austria
Nov 08: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany
Nov 10: Munich Zenith De Kulturhalle, Germany
Nov 12: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 13: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany
Nov 14: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena. Germany
Nov 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 17: Brussels AB Main Hall, Belgium
Nov 19: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 21: Newport Centre, UK
Nov 22: Plymouth Pavilions, UK
Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Nov 20: London O2 Academy, UK
Dec 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway