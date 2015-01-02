Anthrax, Iron Maiden and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be turning the riffage into turbodrive with the likes of Anthrax, Slipknot and Iron fucking Maiden!

Plus we’ll be spinning the best of the year just gone with cuts from Orange Goblin, Skindred and Opeth.

And we’ll be talking about The Darkness going Medieval rock, asking just how much do Motionless In White love Marilyn Manson, and paying tribute to the mighty Monster Magnet.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.