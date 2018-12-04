Anthrax and three more confirmed for Bloodstock 2019

Bloodstock 2019 organisers have revealed four more bands who'll appear at next year’s UK festival.

It’ll take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 8-11 next year, with Sabaton and Scorpions previously confirmed as headliners.

They’ll be joined by Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Cradle Of Filth, Children Of Bodom, Soilwork, Queensryche, Hypocrisy, Code Orange, Skeletonwitch, Rotting Christ, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Metal Church, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss.

And today, it’s been revealed that Anthrax, Dimmu Borgir, Thy Art Is Murder and Tesseract will also play at the festival.

Check out the brand new Bloodstock trailer below.

Standard weekend tickets are still available at ‘early bird’ prices. The first wave of Serpent's Lair VIP tickets are sold out, although the second wave will be available from December 17.

Find out more at the Bloodstock website.