Anthony Phillips Archive five-disc box set on the way

Original Genesis guitarist Anthony Phillips is to have his two Archive releases collected together, along with a new disc, in a brand new five-disc box set, Archive Collection Volume I & Volume II, which will be released through Esoteric Recordings/Cherry Red on January 28. The newly remastered set will feature a total of 27 previously unreleased tracks.

Phillips issued the first volume of Archive Collection in 1988. A second volume followed in 2004. These titles gathered together soundtrack compositions and rare archive recordings made by Phillips over the years.

Working alongside archivist Jon Dann, Phillips has expanded the volumes which now include a 1966 demo by pre-Genesis band The Anon and also an additional CD of The Masquerade Tapes featuring music inspired by the illustrated book by Kit Williams.

Archive Collection Volume I & Volume II features an extensive essay by Dann.

Pre-order Archive Collection Volume I & Volume II.