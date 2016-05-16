Anthony Kiedis set to recover from health alert, say Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has been diagnosed with intestinal flu after a hospital dash, and he’s set to make a full recovery, the band say.

They were forced to cancel a California show at short notice over the weekend when the singer suffered serious stomach pain, leaving bassist Flea to tell the waiting audience that they couldn’t play.

They’ve now called off their next date, set for Tuesday (May 17) in California, but all other commitments remain on the calendar.

A statement says: “The Red Hot Chili Peppers regretfully must postpone their concert for iHeart Radio on May 17. They would like to extend their gratitude to fans for the outpouring of well-wishes. Anthony is expected to make a full recovery soon.”

RHCP release 11th album The Getaway on June 17, and they streamed lead track Dark Necessities earlier this month.

May 23: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 29: Napa Valley BottleRock, CA

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia

Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK

Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK