Anselmo guests with Cattle Decapitation

Philip Anselmo has been confirmed as a guest on Cattle Decapitation’s seventh album The Anthropocene Extinction, out in August.

He provides vocals for The Prophets Of Loss on the follow-up to 2012’s Monolith Of Inhumanity.

The Anthropocene Extinction is named for scientists’ suggested term for the current geological epoch, describing the time in which humanity has made a significant impact on the global environment.

The band say of their theme: “Whereas Monolith Of Inhumanity dealt with what could become of the Earth and its life forms had humans continued their present course, with The Anthropocene Extinction we have been transported forward to man’s last gasps.”

They were inspired by the plight of albatrosses in Hawaii, who “are mistaking the vast amounts of man-made plastic items for food, ingesting it – and dying in large numbers, rotting where they fall.”

They add: “The breakdown of the Earth’s ecosystems began long ago due to human interaction, as well as the domino effect that will surely seal the fate for our species: The Anthropocene Extinction.”

The album arrives on August 7 via Metal Blade and it’s available for pre-order now with the first track available to stream. Anselmo this week revealed he’d begun work on new Superjoint Ritual material. The third edition of his Housecore Horror Festival will take place in San Antonio, Texas on November 13-15.

Tracklist