Jeff Waters: We need the next Metallica

Annihilator mainman Jeff Waters says the metal world needs the next Metallica to take it to the next level.

The guitarist believes metal is in a better place than it has been for a while and that it’s getting stronger all the time. But he feels that a hugely popular newcomer would be the cherry on top.

Waters tells Broken Neck Radio: “It’s getting in the right direction now for about seven, eight years. It’s been heading up and up and up everywhere I’ve been going. Even in Europe, where it’s always been big, it’s been going up and up as far as metal’s popularity.

“I think there was a phase maybe six, seven years ago where young bands would just go back and listen to stuff they’d never heard before, like Exodus, and then rip it off. And then they would put this stuff out that was Testament and Exodus rip-offs, maybe some Metallica, and it became a trend to do it.

“But I think some really good bands came out of the next set of bands from that, where you had people mixing White Zombie with Korn with Limp Bizkit with Slayer with Exodus.

“You had this whole new thing opening up. It’s just now we need a couple of supergroups to really set the bar. We need a, even a half the size of Metallica band to come out. A new band. We need that next young Metallica.”

Annihilator released their latest album Feast in 2013. The band temporarily brought back vocalist Coburn Pharr for this year’s 70,000 Tons Of Metal boat tour.