Annihilator bring back Pharr

Annihilator mainman Jeff Waters has brought back classic-era singer Coburn Pharr for the band’s appearances on a metal cruise next month.

Pharr joined the Canadian outfit in time to record what remains their biggest-selling record, but he was replaced by Aaron Randall two years later. He hasn’t been in contact since then.

Now it’s been confirmed he’ll take the mic for their shows on 70,000 Tons Of Metal, which sets sale from Florida to Jamaica on January 22 for a four-day trip.

Waters says: “Seeing as it’s the 25th anniversary of my favourite Annihilator album, I thought it would be a lot of fun to invite Coburn to perform some of the songs he was part of.

“I haven’t seen him since 1992, so I think the fans are going to spot us having lots of conversations about the old days – and my 80s hairstyle!”

Current vocalist Dave Padden remains part of the band. Waters adds: “He’s very much looking forward to it as he’s a huge fan of that album, and also because he won’t have to play and sing those songs…”

Over 60 bands are lined up for the latest 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise, including Michael Schenker, Napalm Death, Tank, Threshold, Venom, Xentrix and a God Dethroned reunion.