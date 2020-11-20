Angus Young thanks AC/DC fans for their ‘guiding inspiration’ as Power Up hits number one on the UK albums chart

The return of AC/DC has been one of the most heart-warming stories of 2020. At the close of the band’s hugely successful Rock Or Bust world tour, it was roundly believed that the Aussie rock legends would call time on their extraordinary career, given that founding father figure Malcolm Young had passed, long-time frontman Brian Johnson had stepped down with serious hearing issues, bassist Cliff Williams had announced his retirement, and drummer Phil Rudd was battling addiction issues. We should have had more faith…

Back with a bang, Power Up has debuted at number one on the UK’s Official Albums Chart with the biggest first-week tally of 2020 so far.

Selling 62,000 copies of their seventeenth studio album, ’DC have taken their place at the top of the 2020 leaderboard of fastest-selling albums, overtaking Kylie Minogue who racked up 55,000 chart sales of Disco last week, and guitarist Angus Young has paid tribute to everyone who’s supported his band’s emphatic return.



“A very big thank you to everyone who put in their time, effort and creativity to get PWR/UP to Number 1!” says Young. “Also a big shoutout to all our fans, old and new. You are, and always have been, our guiding inspiration.”

Hailed as “a fucking great record” by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, and featuring the singles Shot In The Dark and Realize, Power Up is AC/DC’s fourth number one album in the UK, following on from Back In Black (1980), Black Ice (2008) and the Iron Man 2 – OST album (2010).

