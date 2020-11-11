Listen to Realize, the storming second single from AC/DC’s Power Up

AC/DC have released a second single from their upcoming Power Up album. The highly-addictive, hard-riffing Realize follows the release of Shot In The Dark last month, and to steal a phrase from Angus Young, it’s a good toe-tapper.

With Angus rolling back the years with some seriously chunky and - dare we say it - borderline funky riffing, and rejuvenated vocalist Brian Johnson promising to a) take an unspecified ‘you’ to paradise b) send chills moving up and down said person’s spine and furthermore, c) make this lucky individual fly, Realize is a prime slice of hypnotising/mesmerising bad boy boogie from ‘DC. But don’t just take our word for it, dive in below...

That was nice, wasn’t it?

Go on, have another listen, you deserve it. Go on, go on, go on…

Right, as we may have mentioned previously, Power Up will be released this Friday. The first Acca Dacca album since 2014’s Rock Or Bust will be available in the usual formats including gatefold 180g vinyl – including a yellow vinyl version exclusive to the AC/DC webstore.

There's also a limited edition deluxe Power Up box, which is adorned by a button fans can press. Do so, and let’s face it, you won’t be able to help yourself, and a flashing neon AC/DC logo lights up and - WAHEY! - the opening bars of Shot In The Dark blast out of a built-in speaker. As if the Devil himself is in the box, with a tiny transistor radio, which just happens to be playing Shot In The Dark. Skill!

Inside the box is the full CD package, a 20-page booklet featuring exclusive photos, and a USB charging cable. Why? To keep Power Up powered up, silly!

Malcolm Young receives a writing co-credit on all 12 tracks on the new album.

“A lot of the songs, Malcolm and myself, we had worked on,” Angus tells Radio.com. “These were songs that we had been working through the years. And it was a case of getting these songs out. And I wanted to make sure that I had a lot of good tracks that Mal really liked.”