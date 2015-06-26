Prog Me 57: Andy Tillison

This Month: Andy Tillison

Ok Computer

I need a big, fast desktop PC which doesn’t move and has an enormous hard disk on it. I used to take it on tour but it got a bit problematic getting it to America! I don’t touch Macs – they drive me bonkers!

Mastermind

Tropical fish or British steam locomotives, but I won’t tread on Big Big Train’s feet! I’ve been keeping tropical fish since I was about six years old and I’ve got nine at the moment.

Relics

I have a genuine 1960s Hammond organ and a Leslie speaker – it smells great, it sounds great and it looks great. I have a fantastic girlfriend who allows me to have it in the living room with my guitars and the fish tank.

**Sound & Vision **

We’re living through a golden age of TV at the moment. Things like House Of Cards and Breaking Bad are really floating my boat – they’re good quality drama. Music-wise, Close To The Edge was the first record I ever bought and I still love it. Also Van der Graaf Generator’s The Least We Can Do Is Wave To Each Other – I got into it when I was 12.

Supper’s Ready

I love Indian and Chinese food, but the best I’ve ever tasted is in France. It’s all bloody amazing there! I’m teetotal so my favourite tipple is San Pellegrino Pompelmo [a sparkling grapefruit drink] and I love proper Italian espressos.