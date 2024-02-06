Andy Latimer guests on new Colin Bass & Daniel Biro album

Camel bassist Colin Bass and composer and keyboard player Daniel Biro will release a brand new collaborative album More through the Sargasso label later this Spring. It's the second album from the pair, following their 2020 debut Still.

The new album features Bass's Camel colleague Andy Latimer who lends his distinctive tone to four tracks. You can also watch a video for the track Back Again below, one of two singles already released from the new album.

Meanwhile Biro himself will release a new solo album, Hotel Erika, through Sargasso on March 15. Described as a "an epic synth instrumental suite that harks back to the days of 1970s ‘kosmische’ electronic pioneers like Tangerine Dream, Klaus Schulze, Vangelis, as well as Euro-jazz experimentations" the new album has been inspired by a past childhood holiday destination in the heart of the Slovenian Alps.

“As a child who lived in Italy and the South of France in the 1970s, my family and I often spent our summer holidays in the Slovenian Alps (then still part of Yugoslavia)," Biro explains. "A few hours' drive, just beyond the Italian border, transported us to a different world - majestic glaciers, dark pine forests, fresh air, and great food. But the main draw was our residence: Hotel Erika. An old chalet, nestled alone in a forest clearing near the village of Kranjska Gora, it was a modest yet magical retreat for middle-class families like ours.

"The hotel had endured for decades. My mother, originally from Zagreb, Croatia, had already visited it as a child in the 1930s with her parents and siblings (the calm before the storm of World War Two). We were therefore continuing a family tradition. My brother Nico and I loved roaming the forest, picking berries and playing in the freezing cold stream while our parents relaxed for hours on the hotel terrace, soaking in the quiet scenery: sunshine, rain, mist - an ever-changing landscape of colours, sounds, and smells."