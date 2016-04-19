Andy Biersack marries 'soulmate' Juliet Simms

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack tied the knot with his partner Juliet Simms at the weekend.

Biersack – who launches his debut solo album The Shadow Side on May 6 under the moniker Andy Black – and former TV talent show contestant Simms were married on Saturday.

Simms appeared on the US version of hit show The Voice in 2012.

Biersack says: “We had a beautiful intimate ceremony with our friends and family and I married my best friend in the world. I am the happiest man alive.

“Thank you to everyone who came to support us, it was such a magical night filled with love and laughs. Thank you to every one of you guys who have supported Juliet Simms and I in our love and have been so kind to both of us.

“I am incredibly excited to start this new chapter in my life with my soulmate.”

Simms adds: “I got to marry my best friend, love of my life and soulmate. Words cannot express how I feel right now. Andy Biersack I will love you forever, my everything, my always.”

Andy Black tours the UK next month.

May 10: Sheffield Leadmill

May 11: Newcastle University

May 12: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 14: Birmingham O2 Institute

May 15: Cardiff Tramshed

May 16: Manchester O2 Ritz

May 18: Brighton All Saints Church

May 19: Portsmouth Pyramid

May 20: London Koko

A photo posted by on