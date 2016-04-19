Andy Biersack marries 'soulmate' Juliet Simms

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack tied the knot with his partner Juliet Simms at the weekend.
Biersack – who launches his debut solo album The Shadow Side on May 6 under the moniker Andy Black – and former TV talent show contestant Simms were married on Saturday.
Simms appeared on the US version of hit show The Voice in 2012.
Biersack says: “We had a beautiful intimate ceremony with our friends and family and I married my best friend in the world. I am the happiest man alive.
“Thank you to everyone who came to support us, it was such a magical night filled with love and laughs. Thank you to every one of you guys who have supported Juliet Simms and I in our love and have been so kind to both of us.
“I am incredibly excited to start this new chapter in my life with my soulmate.”
Simms adds: “I got to marry my best friend, love of my life and soulmate. Words cannot express how I feel right now. Andy Biersack I will love you forever, my everything, my always.”
Andy Black tours the UK next month.
Andy Black 2016 UK tour dates
May 10: Sheffield Leadmill
May 11: Newcastle University
May 12: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 14: Birmingham O2 Institute
May 15: Cardiff Tramshed
May 16: Manchester O2 Ritz
May 18: Brighton All Saints Church
May 19: Portsmouth Pyramid
May 20: London Koko