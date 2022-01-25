And So I Watch You From Afar stream IV In Air, their first new music for five years

Northern Ireland post-rock quartet And So I Watch You From Afar have streamed their brand new single, IV In Air, their first new music since 2017's The Endless Shimmering album.
It's taken from. Jettison, the band's upcoming album which will be released through Equal Vision Records in partnership with Velocity Records on February 18. The new album, which features guest appearances from Clutch frontman Neil Fallon, Emma Ruth Rundle and The Arco String Quartet, is a 40-minute sonic journey, split into nine parts, featuring visual accompaniment from artist Sam Wiehl.
"Nothing in our repertoire comes close to the ambition of this latest project—the multimedia piece Jettison," the band say. "The album is a memorable experience that transports the listener away from the tumultuous times and into a blissful musical utopia."
The band will also embark on a headlining tour supporting "Jettison" across Europe and the UK in March and April. You can see the dates below, along with new album artwork and tracklisting.
And So I Watch You From Afar: Jettison
01. I Dive Pt 1
02. II Dive Pt 2
03. III Lung
04. IV In Air
05. V Hold
06. VI Submerge
07. VII Emerge
08. VIII Jettison
09. IX A.D. Poet
And So I Watch You From Afar Jettison tour dates:
Feb 25: NI Belfast The MAC
Mar 18: BEL Antwerp Kavka
Mar 19: FRA Tourcoing Grand Mix
Mar 20: NED Utrecht Tivoli De Helling
Mar 21: GER Cologne Gebaude 9
Mar 22: GER Hamburg Bahnhof St Pauli
Mar 23: GER Hanover Bei Chez Heinz
Mar 24: GER Berlin Urban Spree
Mar 26: SWI Prague Underdogs
Mar 27: GER Munich Strom
Mar 28: AUS Vienna Flex
Mar 29: HUN Budapest A38
Mar 31: GER Stuttgart Club Cann
Apr 1: LUX Luxembourg Rotondes
Apr 2: FRA Paris Trabendo
Apr 3: NED Maastricht Muziekgieterij
Apr 4: UK London Islington Assembly Hall
Apr 6: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Apr 7: UK Manchester Gorilla
Apr 8: UK Glasgow Mono