And So I Watch You From Afar stream IV In Air, their first new music for five years

Northern Ireland post-rock quartet And So I Watch You From Afar have streamed their brand new single, IV In Air, their first new music since 2017's The Endless Shimmering album.

It's taken from. Jettison, the band's upcoming album which will be released through Equal Vision Records in partnership with Velocity Records on February 18. The new album, which features guest appearances from Clutch frontman Neil Fallon, Emma Ruth Rundle and The Arco String Quartet, is a 40-minute sonic journey, split into nine parts, featuring visual accompaniment from artist Sam Wiehl.

"Nothing in our repertoire comes close to the ambition of this latest project—the multimedia piece Jettison," the band say. "The album is a memorable experience that transports the listener away from the tumultuous times and into a blissful musical utopia."

The band will also embark on a headlining tour supporting "Jettison" across Europe and the UK in March and April. You can see the dates below, along with new album artwork and tracklisting.

Pre-order Jettison.

(Image credit: Equal Vision Records)

And So I Watch You From Afar: Jettison

01. I Dive Pt 1

02. II Dive Pt 2

03. III Lung

04. IV In Air

05. V Hold

06. VI Submerge

07. VII Emerge

08. VIII Jettison

09. IX A.D. Poet

And So I Watch You From Afar Jettison tour dates:

Feb 25: NI Belfast The MAC

Mar 18: BEL Antwerp Kavka

Mar 19: FRA Tourcoing Grand Mix

Mar 20: NED Utrecht Tivoli De Helling

Mar 21: GER Cologne Gebaude 9

Mar 22: GER Hamburg Bahnhof St Pauli

Mar 23: GER Hanover Bei Chez Heinz

Mar 24: GER Berlin Urban Spree

Mar 26: SWI Prague Underdogs

Mar 27: GER Munich Strom

Mar 28: AUS Vienna Flex

Mar 29: HUN Budapest A38

Mar 31: GER Stuttgart Club Cann

Apr 1: LUX Luxembourg Rotondes

Apr 2: FRA Paris Trabendo

Apr 3: NED Maastricht Muziekgieterij

Apr 4: UK London Islington Assembly Hall

Apr 6: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 7: UK Manchester Gorilla

Apr 8: UK Glasgow Mono

Get tickets.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.

