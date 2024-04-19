An Evening With Haken comes to the UK and Europe in September

UK prog rockers Haken have announced that they will bring their 'An Evening With Haken' live show, in support of last year's Fauna album, to the UK and Europe throughout September.
The quintet, who recently performed in this year's Cruise To The Edge, have been spending time touring North America and are currently in Australia.
"We've been wanting to give the European fans a full-length show for a while now, so we are really excited to be bringing 'An Evening with Haken' to the continent in September," the band state. "We had such a blast with this format in North America earlier this year, and we can't wait to do it all over again. Haken music all night, including Fauna in full and hours of other music from our discography!"
The tour kicks off in Finland on September 4 and ends in Lyon in France on September 26, and includes shows in Manchester and London. You can watch a live clip of Lovebite below, which was filmed on the recent North American jaunt.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 24. You can see the full list of dates below.
An Eveningn With Haken
Sep 4: FIN Helsinki Savoy Theatre
Sep 4: NOR Oslo Kulturkirken Jakob
Sep 7: SWE Gothenberg Stora Teatern
Sep 8: SWE Stockholm Södra Teatern
Sep 9: DEN Copenhagen Bremen Theatre
Sep 11: GER Hamburg Markthalle
Sep 12: GER Belrin Huxleys
Sep 13: GER Munich Backstage Werk
Sep 15: GER Bochum Christuskirche
Sep 15: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Sep 17: NED Eindhoven Muziekgebouw
Sep 18: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg
Sep 20: UK Manchester Ritz
Sep21: UK London Kentish Town Forum
Sep 23: FRA Paris Alhambra, Paris
Sep 24: SWI Zurich Dynamo
Sep 25: ITA Bologna Teatro Celebrazioni
Sep 26: FRA Lyon La Rayonne