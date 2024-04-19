An Evening With Haken comes to the UK and Europe in September

UK prog rockers Haken have announced that they will bring their 'An Evening With Haken' live show, in support of last year's Fauna album, to the UK and Europe throughout September.

The quintet, who recently performed in this year's Cruise To The Edge, have been spending time touring North America and are currently in Australia.

"We've been wanting to give the European fans a full-length show for a while now, so we are really excited to be bringing 'An Evening with Haken' to the continent in September," the band state. "We had such a blast with this format in North America earlier this year, and we can't wait to do it all over again. Haken music all night, including Fauna in full and hours of other music from our discography!"

The tour kicks off in Finland on September 4 and ends in Lyon in France on September 26, and includes shows in Manchester and London. You can watch a live clip of Lovebite below, which was filmed on the recent North American jaunt.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 24. You can see the full list of dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

An Eveningn With Haken

Sep 4: FIN Helsinki Savoy Theatre

Sep 4: NOR Oslo Kulturkirken Jakob

Sep 7: SWE Gothenberg Stora Teatern

Sep 8: SWE Stockholm Södra Teatern

Sep 9: DEN Copenhagen Bremen Theatre

Sep 11: GER Hamburg Markthalle

Sep 12: GER Belrin Huxleys

Sep 13: GER Munich Backstage Werk

Sep 15: GER Bochum Christuskirche

Sep 15: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 17: NED Eindhoven Muziekgebouw

Sep 18: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg

Sep 20: UK Manchester Ritz

Sep21: UK London Kentish Town Forum

Sep 23: FRA Paris Alhambra, Paris

Sep 24: SWI Zurich Dynamo

Sep 25: ITA Bologna Teatro Celebrazioni

Sep 26: FRA Lyon La Rayonne

Get tickets.