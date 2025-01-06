"An Amplifier classic in the making!" Amplifier share first music from upcoming album Gargantuan. Watch their video for new single Invader here...

UK prog duo Amplifier will release their brand new album, Gargantuan on April 4

Amplifier
UK prog duo Amplifier have shared the first music from their long-awaited new album Gargantuan, sharing a video for the energetic, unsettling new single Invader.

The band, multi-instrumentalist Sel Balamir and drummer Matt Brobin, will release Gargantuan through their Rocksosmos label on April 4.

"I think Invader is an Amplifier classic in the making. It's got that raw energy of Motorhead or Open Up, but with a haunting twist,” says Balamir. “The juxtaposition of the major melody and minor chords creates a really unsettling vibe. We pushed ourselves to capture that feeling in the video, which was quite an intense experience! The song is dark and heavy, and we wanted the visuals to match that intensity. 12 hours and countless strobe flashes later, we got what we needed. I don't think I'll be volunteering for another video shoot like that anytime soon!"

The new album was recorded in the band's studio in a secluded smithy in Sussex in the early

"In good conscience, I could hardly go there and fire up a Marshall stack at 2 am," Balamir continues. "Matt plays louder and harder than anyone else I know, so we irresistibly ended up going down the route of pure electricity.

"If you look at the back catalogue, it's very varied. The band has never been tied into one thing... We've never fitted into any of those moments. But that's good – don't be wiped out by the asteroid."

Amplifier have also announced tour dates in support of the new album for this Spring. You can view the dates and ticket details below.

Pre-order Gargantuan.

Amplifier

Amplifier: Gargantuan
1. Gateway
2. Invader
3. Blackhole
4. King Kong
5. Pyramid
6. Entity
7. Guilty Pleasure
8. Cross Dissolve
9. Long Road

Amplifier UK Spring tour dates

Mar 6: Stourport Civic
Mar 20: Newcastle Cluny 2
Mar 21: Glasgow Audio
Mar 22: Lancaster Gregsons Hall
Mar 28: Leeds Hyde Park Book Club
Mar 29: Sheffield Sidney & Matilda's
Apr 4: London Hope & Anchor
Apr 5: Bristol Louisiana
Apr 11: Northampton The Black Prince
Apr 12: Manchester AATMA
Apr 18: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge
Apr 19: Cardiff Fuel Rock Club
Apr 25: Brighton & Hove The Brunswick
Apr 26: Ramsgate Music Hall
May 2: Leicester The Soundhouse
May 3: Cambridge The Portland Arms
May 11: Bournemouth The Bear Cave

Get tickets.

