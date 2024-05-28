Amyl and The Sniffers reveal UK and European tour plans, share defiant new single calling out jealous and judgemental "40-year-old metalheads"

Amyl and The Sniffers have shared details of a winter tour of the UK and Europe.

The Australian quartet's announcement comes in the wake, last week, of the release of their first new music in three years, single U Should Not Be Doing That.

The single features brilliantly biting lyrics such as "I was in Tokyo popping shit off / While you were down in Sydney tryin’ to get jacked off / I was in London, being the queen / And you were in my head saying you should not be doing that"



"U Should Not Be Doing That makes me laugh," says vocalist Amy Taylor, "but it’s also in a way poking fun at the shock that people still feel at a little bit of skimpy clothing, and the bitchy high school way that the music community still is (yes I’m talking to you random 40-year-old metalheads sitting around a table doing lines and bitching about a 28-year-old chick in a band for wearing shorts and “selling out”) but it mainly makes me laugh.

"It’s unconscious and meant nothing at the time of writing it but now I think it’s a comedic way of rubbing the dog’s nose in its own dog piss after it wee’d on your favourite rug or something."

Following their appearance at the Bearded Theory festival this past weekend, the band have announced the following shows:

Nov 05: Dublin National Stadium, Ireland

Nov 06: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 07: Newcastle NX, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 10: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 11: Bristol 02 Academy, UK

Nov 15: London The Roundhouse, UK

Nov 17: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 18: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Holland

Nov 19: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Nov 21: Copenhagen VEGA, Denmark

Nov 22: Hamburg Große Freiheit 36, Germany

Nov 23: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 25: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Nov 26: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Nov 27: Paris Olympia, France

Nov 29: Athens Floyd, Greece



The general on-sale for tickets begins at 10am local time on May 29, here.