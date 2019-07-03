Amplifier and Anna Phoebe added to Space Rocks 2019 line-up

Pyschedelic/prog heroes Amplifier and violinist/Ian Anderson/Roxy Music collaborator Anna Phoebe have been added to the musical bill of this year’s Space Rocks.

The day-long festival of space exploration takes place at indigo at The O2 in London on Saturday September 21, hosted by renowned science broadcaster Dallas Campbell. Other confirmed guests include astronaut Tim Peake and Sky At Night presenter Chris Lintott.

An all-day event consisting of three sessions, Space Rocks will feature talks and presentations, as well as the concluding Space Rocks Live gig. It follows on from last year‘s successful event, which featured performances from Lonely Robot, Charlotte Hatherley and Arcane Roots.

Space Rocks won the Event Of The Year award at the 2018 Progressive Music Awards and was also nominated by the British Interplanetary Society for a Sir Arthur Clarke award – both hugely prestigious honours.

In 2019, the world and indeed Space Rocks will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, as well as considering new robotic and human missions to the Moon, onwards to Mars and the rest of the solar system. It will also be exploring the crucial role that space science has to play in tackling the climate crisis and other challenges facing us.

Tickets are available from the Space Rocks website.