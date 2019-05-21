Space Rocks returns to Earth for second straight year

The Space Rocks festival, in association with the European Space Agency, will return to London for a second straight year in September.

The festival which brings together the worlds of space exploration, art, science, film and music, won Prog’s Event Of The Year in 2018, with this year’s event taking place at the city’s Indigo on September 21.

Space Rocks 2019 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and look at the next giant leaps in science, including new robotic and human missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.

The event will also explore the role that space science has to play in tackling the current climate crisis.

It will once again be hosted by broadcaster Dallas Campbell, who’ll be joined by astronaut Tim Peake, associate professor of planetary science at the University of Leicester Suzie Imber, and ESA rocket propulsion engineer Kate Underhill, with more guests – including bands and musicians – to be revealed in due course.

There’s never been a more exciting time for space exploration, or greater speculation as to what the next 50 years may bring Alexander Milas

Twin V Ltd. director and Space Rocks co-founder Alexander Milas says: “The response to our first event last year really blew our minds. There’s never been a more exciting time for space exploration, or greater speculation as to what the next 50 years may bring.

“With Space Rocks, we’re giving space fans and the sci-curious a front-row seat to it all with an event that’ll bring a unique mix of art, music, and science under one roof.”

Co-founder of Space Rocks and senior science advisor for science and exploration at ESA Mark McCaughrean adds: “As we wonder at the marvels of the universe and take our first steps out into it, we're also prompted to look inwards and ask ourselves where we fit in the vast spans of time and space, and what the destiny of our species might be.

“Space exploration is a profoundly human endeavour, tensioning our hopes against our fears, our far-reaching dreams against practical realities, our survival against the odds.

“Space Rocks brings together people from music, film, fiction, art, science, and engineering to examine the outer limits of what we humans have discovered so far and what may come next.”

Tickets for Space Rocks 2019 are now available from the official festival website.

Last year’s Space Rocks saw Brian May, Lonely Robot, Arcane Roots and more attend the event.