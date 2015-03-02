Amorphous Androgynous unveil Oz tracklist

Amorphous Androgynous have unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming collection A Monstrous Psychedelic Bubble (Exploding In Your Mind) - The Wizards Of Oz.
It was announced last month, featuring 33 tracks across two discs, with the chosen artists representing music from the 1960s to the present day from Australia and New Zealand. Chosen outfits include Tame Impala, Air, Russell Morris, Cybotron, Tyrnaround, Sunset Strip, Pip Proud, Pond and Krozier & The Generator.
Brian Dougans and Garry Cobain, also known as The Future Sound Of London, launch the collection on March 16. It’s available for pre-order now.
A press release says: “Once again Amorphous Androgynous show themselves dab hands at unearthing the absurd, the obscure and the downright wonder filled from over four decades. The tracks are expertly woven and mashed together to form a trip as enjoyable as it is both enlightening and educational.
“They reappraise what ‘psychedelic’ might mean in the present day, adopting the role of the DJ rather than a band or producers/remixer – showing that a new ‘psychedelia’ exists as much in the surprising juxtaposition of style and variety of song as it does in the individual songs themselves.”
Tracklist
Disc One
- Russell Morris: The Real Thing 2. Tame Impala: It’s Not Meant To Be 3. The Missing Links: H’ Tuom Thus 4. Cybotron: The Gods Of Norse 5. Jesse Harper: Midnight Sun 6. Sunset Strip: Mercy Killing 7. Leong Lau: Salem Abdullah 8. Melissa: Getting Through 9. Ash Grunwald: Walking Away 10. Rob Thomsett: Flight Of Yaraan 11. Kongress: Eyes Of The Witness 12. Sons Of The Vegetal Mother: Love Is The Law 13. Pond: Fantastic Explosion 14. Cybotron: Raga In Asia Minor 15. Krozier & The Generator: House Of The Sun
Disc Two
- SJC Powell: Governor Lane 2. Rob Thomsett: Moulding Of Red Earth 3. Air: The Sea 4. Flake: Dream If You Can 5. Doug Jerebine: Ain’t So Hard To Do 6. Iain Mcintyre: A Warning (Segue) 7. Doug Ashdown: I’ve Come To Save Your World 8. Rob Thomsett : Entrance To Warrambool 9. Leong Lau: The Atlas Revolution 10. Pip Proud: A Fraying Space 11. Hiroshi & Claudia : This Early Broadminded’s Emptiness 12. Tyrnaround: Colour Your Mind 13. Steve Von Braund: Monster Planet 14. Madder Lake: 12Lb Toothbrush 15. Railroad Gin : A Matter Of Time 16. Mandu: Gimme Shelter 17. Kanguru: Waves Of Aquarius 18. Krozier & The Generator: Wandjina