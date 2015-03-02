Amorphous Androgynous unveil Oz tracklist

Amorphous Androgynous have unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming collection A Monstrous Psychedelic Bubble (Exploding In Your Mind) - The Wizards Of Oz.

It was announced last month, featuring 33 tracks across two discs, with the chosen artists representing music from the 1960s to the present day from Australia and New Zealand. Chosen outfits include Tame Impala, Air, Russell Morris, Cybotron, Tyrnaround, Sunset Strip, Pip Proud, Pond and Krozier & The Generator.

Brian Dougans and Garry Cobain, also known as The Future Sound Of London, launch the collection on March 16. It’s available for pre-order now.

A press release says: “Once again Amorphous Androgynous show themselves dab hands at unearthing the absurd, the obscure and the downright wonder filled from over four decades. The tracks are expertly woven and mashed together to form a trip as enjoyable as it is both enlightening and educational.

“They reappraise what ‘psychedelic’ might mean in the present day, adopting the role of the DJ rather than a band or producers/remixer – showing that a new ‘psychedelia’ exists as much in the surprising juxtaposition of style and variety of song as it does in the individual songs themselves.”

Tracklist

Disc One

Russell Morris: The Real Thing 2. Tame Impala: It’s Not Meant To Be 3. The Missing Links: H’ Tuom Thus 4. Cybotron: The Gods Of Norse 5. Jesse Harper: Midnight Sun 6. Sunset Strip: Mercy Killing 7. Leong Lau: Salem Abdullah 8. Melissa: Getting Through 9. Ash Grunwald: Walking Away 10. Rob Thomsett: Flight Of Yaraan 11. Kongress: Eyes Of The Witness 12. Sons Of The Vegetal Mother: Love Is The Law 13. Pond: Fantastic Explosion 14. Cybotron: Raga In Asia Minor 15. Krozier & The Generator: House Of The Sun

Disc Two