Amity Affliction join Of Mice & Men for UK tour

The Amity Affliction have been confirmed as tourmates for Of Mice & Men when they hit the road in the UK next year.

The Australian outfit have also launched a video for their track Death’s Hand, taken from fourth album Let The Ocean Take Me, which arrived earlier this year via Roadrunner.

Their eight support appearances during March and April follow a sold-out headline run across the UK.

Frontman Joel Birch says: “The tour just past has been far and away our favourite, so we’re happy to let you know we’re coming back. We’re over the moon to be touring with Of Mice And Men again – the shows are going to be insane and it’s going to be awesome to catch up with our mates again.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Mar 26: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 27: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 28: London O2 Academy Brixton

Mar 30: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 31: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 02: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 03: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 04: Manchester Academy