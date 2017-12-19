Mike Fuentes steps away from Pierce The Veil amid sexual misconduct allegation

Pierce The Veil’s Mike Fuentes has decided to step away from the band amid an accusation of sexual misconduct.

The anonymous claim was made against the drummer online and is said to date back to more than 10 years ago.

Fuentes says he’s decided to take a break as he doesn’t want “to negatively affect the reputation or future of the band, or to break the bond and trust that we have created with our fans over the years.”

As a result, Pierce The Veil will no longer be going on their planned UK tour with All Time Low.

Fuentes has issued a statement which reads: “I’m of course aware of the allegation made about me from almost 10 years ago, and I cannot begin to describe how difficult and disturbing this entire situation has been for everyone involved.

“I do not take this allegation lightly and would never downplay it. I have empathy for any human being who has experienced abuse or mistreatment in their lives, and I am inspired to see so many come forward and speak out about it.

“No one should have to suffer in silence, and I am thankful that the world is finally starting to listen. I also want to assure you that I have never intentionally manipulated or abused anyone in my life. That is not the person I am, how I was raised, or the type of behaviour that I condone.

“I strongly believe in the empowerment of abuse victims, so if I have ever made anyone feel like they are less than equal, I am sincerely sorry.”

Fuentes continues: “I love playing music more than anything on Earth, and I am constantly humbled by the support of our fans. I do not want the allegation surrounding me to negatively affect the reputation or future of the band, or to break the bond and trust that we have created with our fans over the years.

“So, I have decided to take a break and step away from my position in the band in hopes that this will allow my band mates and fans to continue focusing on the music and message that Pierce The Veil stands for.”

He concludes: “Though I am far from perfect, I do have a moral compass and try to stand up for what is right. While away from the band, I will continue to work hard to live my life in that way.”

His bandmates have also issued their own statement, saying: “Since the allegation first surfaced, our band has discussed how we can ensure the Pierce The Veil community is always a safe environment.

“We’ve made many efforts over the years to protect our fans and we can and will do more. We believe in creating spaces where people can seek help for any issues they are struggling with and provide resources and tools to help.

“As a band, we are respecting Mike’s decision to take break and step away. Unfortunately, without a core member of the band, we will be respectfully withdrawing from the upcoming UK tour with All Time Low. We promise our fans that we will be back again very soon.”

