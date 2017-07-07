Amenra to release Mass VI in October

Amenra have announced that their new studio album Mass VI will be released later this year.

It’ll arrive on October 20 via Neurot Recordings and is the follow-up to 2012’s V.

The band’s vocalist Colin van Eeckhout says: “It took us a couple of years as always to find the right mindset to write a new album. Works of music whose creation was fuelled by pure necessity.

“We needed to write at this point. Finding inspiration in depression, sorrow and despair. Bassist Levy Seynaeve found himself in a dark place for some time, where he shut himself off from everyone to write new music.

“It was the first Mass album he helped write and his being is felt throughout the entire album.”

Eeckhout reveals that while they celebrated the birth of drummer Bjorn Lebon’s baby son, the band went through traumatic times while the album was being created.

He adds: “We were all saddened by guitarist Mathieu Vandekerckhove’s father’s cancer and are mourning the loss of Lebon’s beloved mother. And for me, personally, my firstborn son had a tumour removed from inside his head. It seriously shook my ground.”

The band have also released a short teaser video for Mass VI which can be seen below.

Amenra will launch the album with a special show on October 31 at Ancienne Belgique, Brussels. They are currently gearing up for a North American tour with Converge and Neurosis which is due to get under way later this month.

Amenra Mass VI Tracklist

Children Of The Eye Edelkroone Plus Près De Toi (Closer To You) Spijt A Solitary Reign Diaken

Jul 27: Chicago Empty Bottle, IL

Jul 28: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Jul 29: Detroit St Andrews, MI

Jul 30: Pittsburgh Rex Theatre, PA

Aug 01: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Aug 02: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Aug 03: New Haven College Music Hall, CT

Aug 04: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Aug 05: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Aug 06: Boston Royale, MA

Aug 07: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Oct 31: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Amenra: Mass V