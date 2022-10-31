Amazon turn up the volume on their Fender sale - offer $452 off the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar

While the Black Friday music deals have still to properly come through, Amazon have decided to get in on the sales early by knocking massive amounts off the Fender guitar range - and that includes a whopping $452 off the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar. The guitar in Sonic Blue is down from $1299 to $847 (opens in new tab) - a massive 35% saving.

And if your playing is more Slipknot shaped, then there’s more good news, with Amazon knocking 25% off the list price of the Jim Root Fender Telecaster in Flat White, which is down from $1499.99 to $1124.99 (opens in new tab).

Cobain designed the Jag-Stang in 1993 by taking inspiration from the Fender Jaguar and Fender Mustang which he played while on tour in support of Nirvana’s classic Nevermind album. The limited edition Fender Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang was released to coincide with Nevermind’s 30th anniversary and has an alder body, rosewood fretboard and maple neck.

Meanwhile, the Fender Jim Root Telecaster sports a mahogany body, 12-inch fretboard radius with medium jumbo frets and comes with a black Tweed case with red interior.

