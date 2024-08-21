Amazon Music Listening Party lets you rock the night with friends directly through Discord

Social media platform Discord have launched a way for you to share music with friends using Amazon Music Unlimited.

Whether on a voice call, text chat or DM, you can now set up a queue of music with your Discord friends and explore the sounds together while you chat in real time.

Everyone will need their own Amazon Music Unlimited account to access the new listening party feature - and if you’re not already signed up, by linking your Amazon account to Discord through the Amazon Music Listening Party activity tab, you could qualify for a three-month free trial.

It’s also worth noting that new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can currently get a one month free trial.

Discord say in a statement: “We’ve heard from many of you that you want more ways to enjoy musical experiences directly on Discord, whether it’s while talking the night away, doing some studying here and there, or whatever it is you do.

“We’re super stoked to bring you the power to vibe with Amazon Music in Discord voice calls or text chats with your buddies.”

Discord add: “Play your favourites while on the call, and after, if you come across your next musical brain worm while you’re away, save it to your library to easily share with your friends the next time you’re in a call on Discord together.

“Listen to your favourite music and podcasts together in the Discord call. Bring those same songs and podcasts from the call anywhere using the Amazon Music app on desktop, web and mobile. There’s no excuse not to share with your friends the music that means an awful lot to you.”

Amazon Music Unlimited features more than 100 million tracks - including music in spatial audio, where songs can be streamed in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

After any free trial period, you'll be charged $10.99/£10.99 a month. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, the monthly fee will be reduced to $9.99/£9.99 per month.