Amazon just slashed $102 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for Prime Day

Amazon has just rolled out one of the tastiest deals of Prime Day so far, particularly if you're a music fan, slashing the price on the formidable Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear headphones from $349 down to just $248 - a considerable $102 saving. In fact, it's one of the best Prime Day headphones deals we've seen so far.

We love them so much they currently sit at the top of our round-up of the best headphones for music. Hell yeah!

Seemingly unable to squeeze any more fidelity from its beloved flagship headphones, Sony has turned to artificial intelligence to give this fourth generation of noise cancelling headphones an edge – and it’s a smart move.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 retains all the things we loved about their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM3 (which is to say, sonic performance and comfort), and add some clever twists that might just change the way you use headphones.

Features like Speak-to-Chat and Adaptive Sound Control mean they’ll always sound their best, regardless where you are, in fact you’ll only ever need to take them off to charge them – which won’t be that often as they can run for 30 hours when powered up. Noise cancelling is best in class, and they sound superb too.