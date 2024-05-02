Please allow British metallers Heriot to turn your bowels inside out with their savagely heavy new single, Siege Lord

Fast-rising British metallers Heriot have shown once again why they're one of the most exciting young metals bands in the game with a deightfully heavy new single. Titled Siege Lord, it's a lurching, grinding monster full of guttural low end and the bowel-churning roars of singer Debbie Gough. The single follows last year's Soul Chasm as the latest glimpse of the Swindon four-piece's next chapter, and was recorded with Sylosis and ex-Architects man Josh Middleton and Fit For An Autopsy guitarist/metal producer extraordinaire Will Putney.

"Siege Lord is a track we feel expands on our previous releases, leaning heavily into the more metallic elements of our sound," comment Heriot. "It’s a visceral yet atmospheric track. Lyrically, Siege Lord contemplates the fragility of soul searching."

Listen to Siege Lord below. Heriot were recently announced as support on the frighteningly badass-looking Sylosis and Fit For An Autopsy co-headline European tour, also featuring US melodic death metallers Darkest Hour. See the full list of dates for that trek under the video.

Nov 22: London Electric Brixton

Nov 23: Leeds Stylus

Nov 24: Glasgow QMU

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 28: Bristol SWX



Nov 30: Nijmegen Doornroosje

Dec 1: Antwerp Kafka Zapp

Dec 2: Hamburg Gruenspan

Dec 3: Gothenburg Pustervik

Dec 4: Oslo John Dee

Dec 5: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Dec 7: Helsinki Ääniwalli

Dec 9: Copenhagen Amager

Dec 10: Berlin Hole44

Dec 11: Warsaw Proxima

Dec 12: CZ Prague Meetfactory

Dec 13: Dresden Reithalle

Dec 14: Budapest Barba Negra

Dec15: AT Wien Simmcity

Dec 17: Milan Live Club

Dec 18: Pratteln Z7

Dec 19: München Backstage

Dec 20: Karlsruhe Substage

Dec 21: Köln Essigfabrik