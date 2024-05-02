Please allow British metallers Heriot to turn your bowels inside out with their savagely heavy new single, Siege Lord

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

Just Heriot showing once again why they're one of the best young bands in the UK metal scene right now

Heriot in 2024
(Image credit: Harry Steel)

Fast-rising British metallers Heriot have shown once again why they're one of the most exciting young metals bands in the game with a deightfully heavy new single. Titled Siege Lord, it's a lurching, grinding monster full of guttural low end and the bowel-churning roars of singer Debbie Gough. The single follows last year's Soul Chasm as the latest glimpse of the Swindon four-piece's next chapter, and was recorded with Sylosis and ex-Architects man Josh Middleton and Fit For An Autopsy guitarist/metal producer extraordinaire Will Putney.

"Siege Lord is a track we feel expands on our previous releases, leaning heavily into the more metallic elements of our sound," comment Heriot. "It’s a visceral yet atmospheric track. Lyrically, Siege Lord contemplates the fragility of soul searching."

Listen to Siege Lord below. Heriot were recently announced as support on the frighteningly badass-looking Sylosis and Fit For An Autopsy co-headline European tour, also featuring US melodic death metallers Darkest Hour. See the full list of dates for that trek under the video.

Sylosis and Fit For An Autopsy Europe and UK tour dates 2024 (with Darkest Hour and Heriot)

Nov 22: London Electric Brixton
Nov 23: Leeds Stylus
Nov 24: Glasgow QMU
Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz
Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute
Nov 28: Bristol SWX

Nov 30: Nijmegen Doornroosje
Dec 1: Antwerp Kafka Zapp
Dec 2: Hamburg Gruenspan
Dec 3: Gothenburg Pustervik 
Dec 4: Oslo John Dee 
Dec 5: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben 
Dec 7: Helsinki Ääniwalli
Dec 9: Copenhagen Amager
Dec 10: Berlin Hole44 
Dec 11: Warsaw Proxima
Dec 12: CZ Prague Meetfactory
Dec 13: Dresden Reithalle 
Dec 14: Budapest Barba Negra 
Dec15: AT Wien Simmcity
Dec 17: Milan Live Club 
Dec 18: Pratteln Z7 
Dec 19: München Backstage 
Dec 20: Karlsruhe Substage 
Dec 21: Köln Essigfabrik 

