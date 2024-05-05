Hard rocking mum plays Rage Against The Machine and System Of A Down on baby instruments for her toddler – and it's straight up adorable

A TikTok star has cranked the volume up to 11 by entertaining her toddler with cute reimagined versions of Rage Against The Machine and System Of A Down tracks played on toy instruments.

Big Merla, who goes by the username @bigmerla on TikTok and Instagram, has posted a string of clever covers on her accounts as she imaginitevly keeps her little one – and her millions of social media followers – entertained.

And she has now taken on some hard rock bangers, covering Killing In The Name by Rage Against the Machine as well as the System Of A Down smash hit Chop Suey!

The musician and mother from Canada rewrites the lyrics to make them more suitable for kids – and it seems that her skills have struck a chord with parents and music fans around the world.

Her Rage cover includes toddler-friendly lyrics like "Old MacDonald farms horses, toddlers rage like rude bosses."

And her take on Chop Suey! is reworked to "Imma throw the bowl right off the table, then I'm gonna go and eat some Play Doh." Watch the TikTok videos below.

Big Merla's TikTok account has a massive 2.4million followers, while she has a further 261,000 followers on Instagram. Her TikTok clips have earned more than 50 million 'likes'.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not the first time Killing In The Name has been reimagined with kids in mind. French band The Wackids play rock classics on children's instruments and their version of Killing In The Name brought them attention from far and wide. They also covered AC/DC’s Back In Black and Metallica’s Enter Sandman.