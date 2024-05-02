Avenged Sevenfold bassist reveals worst show the band ever played: “It started with 10 people and ended with five”

Avenged Sevenfold bassist Johnny Christ has reflected on the worst show the California arena-metal band ever played in a new interview.

Talking to The Jesea Lee Show, the bass player said the career-low concert took place during the touring cycle for 2005 breakout album City Of Evil, at a bar in Hamburg, Germany.

“We had gone over there for the first time to mainland Europe,” Christ said.

“We had the success of City Of Evil I believe at this point. City Of Evil had just come out and we were popping off in the States. We had to go over there and slum it. This was 2005.

“We played a place [thinking], ‘Oh yeah, it’s gonna be a great turnout,’ and it was a bar of 10 people. We hadn’t done that in a few years.”

The bassist continued: “We show up at the time still wearing our makeup, with our fog machines, we’re on top of the world right now.

“We were quickly humbled in that bar. I’m pretty sure people walked out. I think it started with 10 and ended with five.

“It wasn’t like this was the first gig we ever played. We were making a name for ourselves in other parts of the world but they were not having it yet.”

Fortunately, Avenged are now well beyond playing 10-capacity dive bars and are currently gearing up for a stacked headline tour of Asia and Europe.

The run of shows – which starts in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 25 – includes headline slots at the UK’s Download festival on June 16, Denmark’s Copenhell on June 19 and France’s Hellfest on June 27.

See the full list of shows below.

Avenged are touring to promote their new album Life Is But A Dream…, which was released last year via Warner Music.

May 25: Jakarta Jota Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia

Jun 5: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jun 7: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 9: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 11: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Jun 13: Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Donington Download festival, UK

Jun 19: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 21: Dortmund Wastfalenhallen, Germany

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 26–29: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jun 27: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 30: Lisboa Evil Live festival, Portugal

Get tickets.