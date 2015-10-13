Amaranthe reveal B-sides collection

Amaranthe have revealed plans to release a b-sides album later this month.

Breaking Point: B-Sides 2011-2015 is out on October 30 on digital formats only and will feature acoustic and bonus tracks from throughout the band’s career

Guitarist Olof Mork says: “As some of you know, Amaranthe has recorded quite a few b-sides. We’ve always tried to keep the quality high, as something extra for our fans, but until now a lot of these tracks have been hard-to-find rarities, and quite spread out.

“We are now very excited to release a collection. It focuses on some of the best acoustic renditions of fan favourites as well as a couple of originals from the early days.”

The Swedish outfit’s last release was 2014’s Massive Addictive. They’ll head out on the road across North America with Butcher Babies later this month.

Breaking Point: B-Sides 2011-2015 tracklist

Hunger (Acoustic) Afterlife (Acoustic) Amaranthine (Acoustic) Burn With Me (Acoustic) Trinity (Acoustic ) True (Acoustic) Breaking Point Splinter In My Soul

Oct 29: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 30: Jacksonville Hooligans Music Hall, NC

Nov 01: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 04: New York Marlin Room At Webster Hall, NY

Nov 05: Stafford Springs Palace Theatre, CT

Nov 06: Manchester Jewel Nightclub, NH

Nov 07: Montreal Theatre Fairmount, QC

Nov 08: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Nov 10: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Nov 11: Cleveland The Odeon, OH

Nov 13: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Nov 14: Green Bay The Sandlot Entertainment Complex, WI

Nov 15: Arlington Heights Home Bar, IL

Nov 17: Sauget Pop’s Concert Venue, IL

Nov 18: Little Rock Juanitas, AR

Nov 19: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Nov 20: Mcallen Cine El Rey, TX

Nov 21: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Nov 24: Santa Ana The Yost Theatre, CA

Nov 27: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Nov 28: Reno Knitting Factory Concert House, NV

Nov 29: San Jose RockBar Theater, CA