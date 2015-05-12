Amaranthe lose Englund for US dates

Amaranthe singer Henrik Englund will miss the band’s upcoming North American tour as he prepares to become a father.

The Swedish band have brought in Olle Ekman, below, from fellow Swedes Deals Death as a temporary replacement for the run of shows, which gets underway in Montreal tonight.

Amaranthe say: “Our Sgt of Screams Henrik Englund will become a father in the next month – congrats Henrik. However, this will take place during the USA/Canada tour, and therefore Henrik will unfortunately not be joining us on this run. He will be back in full force right after the tour.

“Olle is a great friend of the band, and toured with us last year with his own band - he knows Henrik’s style and will add his own flavour to the mix. See you all soon.”

Amaranthe released their third album Massive Addictive last year.