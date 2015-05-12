Trending

Amaranthe lose Englund for US dates

By News  

Deals Death frontman Olle Ekman brought in as temporary replacement

null

Amaranthe singer Henrik Englund will miss the band’s upcoming North American tour as he prepares to become a father.

The Swedish band have brought in Olle Ekman, below, from fellow Swedes Deals Death as a temporary replacement for the run of shows, which gets underway in Montreal tonight.

Amaranthe say: “Our Sgt of Screams Henrik Englund will become a father in the next month – congrats Henrik. However, this will take place during the USA/Canada tour, and therefore Henrik will unfortunately not be joining us on this run. He will be back in full force right after the tour.

“Olle is a great friend of the band, and toured with us last year with his own band - he knows Henrik’s style and will add his own flavour to the mix. See you all soon.”

Amaranthe released their third album Massive Addictive last year.