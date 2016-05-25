Deftones brought to tears by Jerry Cantrell's guest guitar solo

Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham says the band cried tears of joy when Alice In Chains man Jerry Cantrell was recording a guest guitar solo.

AIC guitarist Cantrell guests on Deftones track Phantom Bride, which features on latest album Gore. And as Cantrell recorded his part, the band were overwhelmed by his contribution.

Cunningham tells Rock 105: “We had tears of joy when he was laying it down. When he plays, you know immediately it’s him, and that’s a rarity. And we’ve grown up on him and became friends with his band over the years, toured together. And it was just a magical pairing.”

The drummer says Deftones were trying to come up with a suitable guest star for the track when they decided to ask their old friend Cantrell.

He adds: “We had this song. It was pretty much done. It could have been left as is, but it sort of had this big kind of a gaping hole in the end, like a gap, that could have just been or we could have filled it up with something.

“But we were nearly done tracking, everything was pretty much done and we were having barbecues in the studio — just having fun, winding down.

“And we started brainstorming, ‘Man, what if we got someone to play a badass solo on that?’ And then Jerry was in the next day.”

Deftones have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016, including an appearance at Download on Jun 11.

Jun 03: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jun 04: Mendig Rock AM Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Milan Trezzo Sull’Adda Live Club, Italy

Jun 10: Paris Download, France

Jun 11: Donington Download, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Jun 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 17: Aarhus NorthSide Festival, Denmark

Jun 18: Reykjavik Secret Solstice, Iceland

Aug 02: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA (with Refused)

Aug 03: Baltimore Pier Six Concert Pavilion, MD (with Refused)

Aug 05: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY (with Refused)

Aug 06: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, PA (with Refused)

Aug 07: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT (with Refused)

Aug 09: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (with Refused)

Aug 10: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ (with Refused)

Aug 12: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (with Refused)

Aug 16: St Paul Myth, MN

Aug 17: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Aug 18: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 20: Magna Saltair Resort Main Pavilion, UT

Aug 23: Fresno Woodward Park Summer Concerts, CA

Aug 24: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 25: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 30: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Aug 31: Mesa Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ