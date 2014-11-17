Amaranthe feared fans wouldn't like Massive Addictive

Elize Ryd says Amaranthe feared their new album would be too much of a departure for some fans to accept.

Ryd says the band write to please themselves, but always try to think about the fans’ perspective too. And on new album Massive Addictive she is relieved that they appear to have struck a perfect balance.

Ryd tells Rabid Noise: “Sometimes you’re just hoping, ‘If I like it this much hopefully others will like it the way I do.’ I try to make songs that I enjoy myself. I did like this album very much, but it’s also a change from the previous two so we were a little bit afraid that people wouldn’t like it, or think it was too big of a chance.

“But I think we found a pretty good balance there to make it new but still keep the Amaranthe sound. We couldn’t be more happy than we are now, we’ve had very good reviews.”

Ryd shares vocal duties with Jake E and Henrik Englund and admits the spread can making writing vocal melodies a bit of a challenge.

She adds: “I’m the only one who writes the vocal melodies and I write it from my vocal range and of course, I have the other two in mind.

“It can be different when the song is recorded in the studio and when we have to decide which voice would fit best. It’s a little tricky, in some songs, but usually it flows pretty naturally because we’ve been doing this from the beginning.”

Ryd recently discussed her struggle against sexist attitudes from metal fans.

The band return to the UK next year.

Mar 17: London O2 Academy

Mar 19: Glasgow ABC2

Mar 20: Manchester Club Academy

Mar 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 22: Bristol Marble Factory