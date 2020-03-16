Amaranthe hit the studio to begin work on album no.6

Amaranthe have checked in to report that they’ve entered a studio in Denmark to begin work on their new album

The as-yet-untitled record will be the band’s sixth and the follow-up to 2018’s Helix – their first with clean vocalist Nils Molin, who replaced Jake E back in 2016.

Amaranthe report they are in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic and say they just managed to get into Denmark before the government closed the country’s borders.

They say in a statement: “It is an odd feeling to continue operations while large parts of the world are on lockdown, and the music industry is suffering greater than most other businesses, but we find it extremely important to soldier on, as we refuse to be beaten by this disease. It also means that we are effectively isolating ourselves, as everyone should as much as possible.

“We were set to travel to the studio on Sunday (March 15), but as the Danish government decided to close their border with only a few hours notice, we had to make a very sudden and daring escape from Sweden into Denmark, ending up at an utterly deserted Copenhagen train station about one hour before the lockdown.

“We were quite literally the only ones making our way into the country, while everyone else was trying to get out! As you can no doubt imagine, people think that we are mad.”

Amaranthe add: “Many of you are now in voluntary or involuntary isolation, and we will try our best to entertain you with regular updates from the studio!

“The album, already in this early phase, is something we feel incredibly strongly about, and we think you will no doubt know what we mean when you get to hear it later this year.

“Stay safe, wash your hands, keep your distance from the elderly and the sick. Spread the love, not the virus!"

Amaranthe will play a number of European festivals this summer and head out on the road across North America later in the year. They’ll also embark on a co-headline tour with Beyond The Black throughout November and December.

Here’s a full list of the band’s tour dates.

Last month, Amaranthe released a video for the single Do Or Die which featured a guest appearance from former Arch Enemy vocalist Angela Gossow.