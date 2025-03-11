Watch superstar actor Amanda Seyfried cover Joni Mitchell with a stunning dulcimer performance

Amanda Seyfried has covered Joni Mitchell classic California and shown off her dulcimer skills in the process.

The Mamma Mia! star gives the musical performance on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, Fallon pulls a dulcimer out from behind his desk, leading Seyfried to reveal that she learned to play the instrument during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor adds that she learned many songs from Mitchell’s celebrated fourth album, Blue, during that time. Mitchell played the Appalachian dulcimer on many songs on the record.

Watch Seyfried’s impressive performance of California, which includes vocals, below.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seyfried spoke about the potential of a third Mamma Mia! film, following the release of the original in 2008 and its sequel Here We Go Again in 2018. The jukebox musical series is based on the titular play and centred around songs written by pop sensations Abba.

“Show me the money!” she jokingly said. “Producer Judy Craymer is always working on it, but Universal still has to release Wicked 2. The first Wicked had to stall when Mamma Mia! 2 was getting made. It’s an either/or situation with musicals. And I have this theory that Universal just knows we’re going to do it, so they’re not in any rush. And it’s just going to cost double.”

Seyfried will soon star in the crime series Long Bright River, which is set to premiere in the US on streaming service Peacock on March 13. She executive-produced the project, which is co-written by American author Liz Moore and based on her novel of the same.

Mitchell released her most recent album, Shine, in 2007. In 2022, she joined Neil Young in removing her music from Spotify, protesting its alleged hosting of anti-vaccine content. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” she said. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Mitchell returned her music to the platform in 2024, as did Young.