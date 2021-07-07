Always wanted to support Yungblud on tour? We have great news

Vans have announced a new competition, called Musicians Wanted, where they will offer budding musicians – from around the world and a multitude of genres – the chance to support Yungblud during his January shows next year.

The contest aims to celebrate new "Off The Wall" talent, with any artists located across Europe, America and the Asia-Pacific regions eligible to enter.

First launched in 2020, last year's Musicians Wanted competition received over 22,000 artist submissions. Among the winners were the UK’s JoeJas, Argentinian singer-songwriter Lucia Tacchetti and Korean experimental rock group numnum.

Judging the competition this year will be Yungblud, Denzel Curry, pop star Julia Michaels and 88rising’s founder Sean Miyashiro. The top five artists picked by the panel will then perform at the Vans Musicians Wanted virtual concert series in September 2021 for the final.

On top of the Yungblud support slot, competition winners may also receive Vans products, gear from guitar company Kramer, a premium TuneCore prize pack, global music distribution, Spotify playlisting opportunities and more.

To enter, artists can submit their own music over on the Vans Musicians Wanted website by July 23.