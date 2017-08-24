Alter Bridge reveal new live album teaser

Alter Bridge have released a new teaser for upcoming album Live At The O2 + Rarities – hear a clip of their Solace performance above.
The triple-disc collection arrives on September 8 via Napalm Records. It includes their full 19-track performance at London’s O2 Arena in November last year, plus 11 more tracks.
Napalm recently said: ““The latest release includes an exclusive full-length rarities CD sure to excite fans everywhere. The disc features the never-before-released tracks Cruel Sun and Solace, recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as Breathe from the same time, which has only been available as a US retail exclusive.
“These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.”
Alter Bridge last month completed a run of European dates which included a stop at the Download festival. See the full tracklist for Live At The O2 + Rarities, an the original teaser video, below.
Alter Bridge: Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities tracklist
CD1
- The Writing On The Wall
- Come To Life
- Addicted To Pain
- Ghost Of Days Gone By
- Cry Of Achilles
- The Other Side
- Farther Than The Sun
- Ties That Blind
- Water Rising
- Crows On A Wire
- Watch Over You (solo acoustic)
CD2
- Isolation
- Blackbird
- Metalingus
- Open Your Eyes
- Show Me A Leader
- Rise Today
- Poison In Your Veins
- My Champion
CD3
- Breathe
- Cruel Sun
- Solace
- New Way To Live
- The Damage Done
- We Don’t Care at All
- Zero
- Home
- Never Borne To Follow
- Never Say Die (Outright)
- Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)
