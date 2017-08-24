Alter Bridge reveal new live album teaser

Alter Bridge have released a new teaser for upcoming album Live At The O2 + Rarities – hear a clip of their Solace performance above.

The triple-disc collection arrives on September 8 via Napalm Records. It includes their full 19-track performance at London’s O2 Arena in November last year, plus 11 more tracks.

Napalm recently said: ““The latest release includes an exclusive full-length rarities CD sure to excite fans everywhere. The disc features the never-before-released tracks Cruel Sun and Solace, recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as Breathe from the same time, which has only been available as a US retail exclusive.

“These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.”

Alter Bridge last month completed a run of European dates which included a stop at the Download festival. See the full tracklist for Live At The O2 + Rarities, an the original teaser video, below.

Alter Bridge: Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities tracklist

CD1

The Writing On The Wall Come To Life Addicted To Pain Ghost Of Days Gone By Cry Of Achilles The Other Side Farther Than The Sun Ties That Blind Water Rising Crows On A Wire Watch Over You (solo acoustic)

CD2

Isolation Blackbird Metalingus Open Your Eyes Show Me A Leader Rise Today Poison In Your Veins My Champion

CD3

Breathe Cruel Sun Solace New Way To Live The Damage Done We Don’t Care at All Zero Home Never Borne To Follow Never Say Die (Outright) Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)

