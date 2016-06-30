Can you identify these 12 rock bands translated into emoji?

Since emerging in the 1990s as a convenient shorthand for Japanese mobile users, emoji are now a familiar part of online communication, whether it’s a simple smiley at the end of a sentence or a string of images meaning something altogether more significant.

For a while there was even an emoji chat app, where users (whose user names were emoji) could only use emoji to converse. Finding other users and arranging to meet them in the pub was always going to be a little difficult, which probably accounts for the app’s demise, but that’s not important.

What’s important is this: can you identify these 12 bands from their emoji equivalents? As an example, the image at the top of the page is (obviously) Rage Against The Machine. The answers are at the bottom, and NO CHEATING.

Answers

Three Dog Night

Beach Boys

Chickenfoot

Grateful Dead

Sex Pistols

The Monkees

Van Halen

Motorhead

Soundgarden

Heart

Guns N’ Roses

Rainbow