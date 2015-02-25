Allan Holdsworth to tell Tales From The Vault

Allan Holdsworth has launched a Pledge campaign to crowdfund his album Tales From The Vault.

The record will feature material he’s written in recent years and includes guest appearances by colleagues Jimmy Johnson, Chad Wackerman, Gary Husband, Virgil Donati, Jimmy Haslip and many others.

Holdworth tells fans: “It’s been quite some time since I’ve released new material. Rather than going the traditional route, I’ve teamed up with PledgeMusic to engage you in the release of Tales From The Vault.

“These previously unreleased tracks have been compiled over the last few years and feature many of the phenomenal musicians you’ve come to know from my tours and recordings.”

Pledge exclusives include VIP concert passes and the opportunity to buy signed equipment – and he’s planning to add more offers in the coming months.

His campaign has 163 days to run.