All Time Low Gaskarth in Christmas track

All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth has recorded a cover of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

He’s joined on the track by Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, Simple Plan vocalist Pierre Bouvier and 5 Seconds Of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin. Hear the stream below.

It was produced by John Feldmann and has been released to raise awareness and funds for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Gaskarth says: “Around this time last year, me and some good friends thought it’d be fun to record a holiday jam for the world to hear.

“We lit a fire, made hot chocolate, and put our musical spin on a holiday classic. We all knew we wanted to do something special with it to help people, so we decided to wait until this year to give everyone a listen.”

All Time Low released their sixth studio album Future Hearts earlier this year via Hopeless Records. They’ll return to the UK and Ireland in February for a run of dates with Good Charlotte and Against The Current.