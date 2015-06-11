All Time Low finally feel part of the scene

All Time Low say they now feel part of the scene that inspired them to make music in the first place.

They topped the UK charts for the first time with sixth album Future Hearts earlier this year. And singer Alex Gaskarth and guitarist Jack Barakat report that having the blessing of their musical heroes has cemented their place in the pop punk genre.

Gaskarth tells Music Radar: “It’s pretty fuckin’ insane to have those moments where things come full circle. You’re standing in a room with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus or Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day and think, ‘Holy fuck, we’re friends.’

“But in the back of my mind I’m always in my bedroom playing their riffs that inspired me in the first place.”

He says that having Hoppus guest on their track Tidal Waves was “the icing on the cake” and adds: “It had the blessing of one of the guys we’ve always looked up to. That’s pretty wild.

“All those moments where we’d be on stage and think, ‘Holy shit, this is working.’ That’s what Tidal Waves is all about – earning your place in that hall of greatness. Having someone like that pat you on the shoulder and say, ‘You’re one of us now, welcome to the club.’”

Barakat adds: “It really feels like we’re now a part of the music that inspired us when we were teenagers. Blink-182, Green Day, Good Charlotte, Sum 41 – those bands had the vibe we’re going for now.

“It’s still weird to think that our heroes are now fans of our music.”

All Time Low are currently on a world tour which sees them return to the UK later this year for a run of dates, including sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28 and 29:

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 13: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 14: Montpellier Rockstore, France

Jun 16: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Jun 17: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Jun 19: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 20: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 21: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 23: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Jun 24: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Jun 26: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jun 28: Odense Tinderbox Festival, Denmark

Jul 22: Cleveland AP Music Awards, US

Aug 09: Honolulu The Republik, Hawaii

Aug 12: Manila Mall Of Asia, Philippines

Aug 15: Tokyo Summer Sonic, Japan

Aug 16: Osaka Summer Sonic, Japan

Aug 22: Kiewit Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Aug 25: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK

Aug 26: Belfast Belsonic Festival, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 29: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 17: Portland State Theatre, US

Sep 18: Montreal Metropolis, Canada

Sep 22: Winnipeg Garrick Centre, Canada

Sep 23: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, Canada

Sep 24: Edmonton Union Hall, Canada

Sep 25: Calgary MacEwan Ballroom, Canada

Sep 27: Vancouver Vogue Theatre