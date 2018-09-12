All Them Witches launch eerie video for new single Diamond

Nashville psych-rockers All Them Witches have launched a dark n' spooky video for their new single, and it's streaming exclusively with Louder.

Titled Diamond, it's taken from their upcoming album ATW, which is set for release on 28 September via New West Records. The video was directed by the band's percussionist, Robby Staebler.

Staebler tells Louder of the video: "Visually I wanted to present the song in a cinematic and contemplative way – something that people enjoy rewatching and finding new details in.

"I wanted a lush landscape and a peaceful and patient environment to work in. Something that would bleed its own blood into the final product by simply existing in the place. I shot the video on 16mm film on location and in studio. Film bleeds its own blood too and I think this video holds the real feelings of the song, the environment and the medium."

On the track, vocalist Charles Michael Parks Jr says: "I wanted Diamond to show two sides of a common problem I have with my ego and personality, the first is being content with where I am, physically and mentally, and the second being a constant drive to leave, to go anywhere other than where I am, to let my scattered thoughts draw me to a comparable scattered lifestyle.

"If forced to go to town, I seem to develop the city equivalent of allergies and slowly take note as my windpipe or nasal cavities shut down. I don’t get sick at home and I seem to always get sick on tour. Music does not exist in the country though – I can’t get on stage in the cow pasture and let my aggression out, so I go on tour to satiate a lust for a non-sedentary lifestyle and stay home to drown out the sensory hellscape of the city.

"Both personalities can and do appear at random, and both can take the wheel and lead me anywhere."

All Them Witches head out on tour in support of ATW next year. Check out full dates at the bottom of the page. You can watch the video for Diamond in full below.

11 Apr: On The Rocks, Helsinki, FIN

13 Apr: John Dee, Oslo, NOR

14 Apr: Debaser, Stockholm, SWE

15 Apr: Hotel Cecil, Copenhagen, DK

17 Apr: De Zwerver, Leffinge, BE

18 Apr: De Casino, Sint-Niklaas, BE

19 Apr: MOD, Hasselt, BE

22 Apr: Maroquinerie, Paris, FR

24 Apr: Caracol, Madrid, ES

25 Apr: Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona, ES

26 Apr: Paloma Club, Nimes, FR

27 Apr: Bloom, Milan, IT

29 Apr: Arena, Vienna, AT

30 Apr: Rock Cafe, Prague, CZ

01 May: U Bazyla, Poznan, POL

02 May: Hydrozagadka (Noebo), Warsaw, POL

04 May: Sonic Whip Festival @ Doornroosje, Nijmegen, NL

06 May: The Haunt , Brighton, UK

08 May: Band On The Wall, Manchester, UK

09 May: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK